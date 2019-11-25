× 73-year-old motorcyclist dies from injuries in crash with semi-truck

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 73-year-old motorcyclist is dead after troopers say a semi-truck driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

On Sunday afternoon, emergency crews were called to an accident near Banner Rd. and Hwy 66 in El Reno.

Troopers say the driver of the semi-truck was heading north on Banner Rd. when he failed to stop at a stop sign at Hwy 66.

According to an accident report, investigators say 73-year-old Ray Lee Davis, who did not have a stop sign, crashed into the driver’s side of the semi-truck while on his motorcycle.

Davis died at the scene due to blunt force trauma.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.