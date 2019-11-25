× Authorities investigating minor explosion that injured worker

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a small explosion at a trucking company.

On Monday morning, emergency crews were called to A & S Truck and Equipment Repair, located near S.W. 29th and Portland, on an explosion.

Initial reports indicate a worker was cutting the top off of a 55-gallon barrel when something sparked an explosion.

The worker reportedly suffered cuts to his face and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Fire crews say OSHA will investigate the matter.