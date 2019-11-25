Class-action lawsuit filed over Prague earthquake damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAGUE, Okla. (KFOR)- Large earthquakes have been on the decline in Oklahoma in recent years, but it was a different story in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

During that timespan, many homes and businesses were damaged by earthquakes in communities across Oklahoma. Now, one group may have the opportunity to recoup some of their money in a class-action lawsuit.

In 2011, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake caused damage to properties around Prague, and left residents in shock.

After the cleanup began, lawsuits were filed against multiple companies.

Recently, a lawsuit filed by one Prague resident against New Dominion went to the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals. Once there, the court upheld a district court opinion that the lawsuit can move forward as a class-action suit.

Attorneys tell News 4 that it allows multiple homeowners to use the same expert witnesses to prove alleged liability on the part of the oil company.

News 4 reached out to attorneys on both sides, but both declined to comment.

New Dominion can still appeal the class-action decision to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.