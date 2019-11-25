Cooking with Kyle: Orange ginger muffins with brandy butter

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – These Orange Ginger Muffins are a rich, flavor-packed addition to any holiday gathering. They are fantastic served either warm or at room temperature, travel well, and may even be made in advance and frozen. They also make a fantastic gift.

Enjoy them as is, with regular butter, a little marmalade or as I prefer them, with Brandy Butter. Yield: 16 regular or 32 mini muffins.

1 C molasses

1/2 C firmly packed brown sugar

1/2 C vegetable oil

1 t cinnamon

1 t ginger

1/2 t clove

1/2 t nutmeg

Zest of one medium orange

1 C boiling water

2 C flour

1 t baking soda

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together molasses, oil, brown sugar, orange zest and spices.

Add boiling water and whisk thoroughly.

Add flour gradually, whisking while adding.

Dissolve 1 t baking soda in 2 T hot water; add to batter and whisk.

Pour into muffin tins.

Bake 20-30 minutes for regular muffins, 14-18 minutes for mini muffins.

Brandy Butter

1 stick butter, room temperature

1/2 C powdered sugar

1/4 C brandy

1 t vanilla extract

Using electric mixer, cream butter and powdered sugar until fluffy.

Slowly add brandy and vanilla, continuing to beat.

May be refrigerated and will keep for up to one month, tightly sealed.