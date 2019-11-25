× Fire crews warning Oklahomans to take precautions to prevent wildfires

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As dry conditions continue throughout the state, fire crews are warning Oklahomans to be extra cautious in order to prevent wildfires.

On Sunday, Edmond fire crews were called to a two-acre grass fire near N.W. 150th and Portland Ave.

“It just takes some dry kindling like those grasses. It takes low humidity like we had today. Tack on some winds with that and we are ready for fire season,” said Deputy Fire Chief Chris Denton, with the Edmond Fire Department.

Meteorologists say the fire threat isn’t going away any time soon.

There’s already a high wind watch in place for western Oklahoma on Tuesday with wind gusts expected to reach up to 60 miles per hour.

“A lot of these fires have a tendency to start from simple things, like chains dragging on trailers,” said Denton.

Other common causes of grass fires include cigarettes thrown from car windows, and welding sparks.