“He’s my A number one wingman,” Homeless man thanking God after OKC Police arrest store clerk who allegedly robbed him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A homeless man says he was trying to get a new job and turn his life around - when he was robbed at a convenience store - by an employee.

It's certainly not something you hear of every day - a clerk robbing a customer, but police say he did so by telling Herbert Stapp his money was fake and pocketing the bill.

"I couldn't imagine that the guy of this stature that gave me the $100 bill would have done something like that to me, so I was like 'this is all wrong,'" said the victim, Herbert Stapp.

Stapp says a felony and time behind bars contributed to his homelessness.

But the $100 bill he had was a gift from a man who was trying to help Herbert turn things around so he could get an ID, birth certificate - and employment.

"At the end of the 90-day period when they offer me a full-time position, I'm gonna have my dancing shoes on because they had faith in me," Stapp said.

So, when Stapp went to buy sodas at the Shell near Reno and Classen and the clerk claimed the 100 dollar bill was fake - he didn't believe it - and called 911.

When police got there, the clerk had already left for the day.

"He went home with the $100 bill," said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Dept. "Officers were able to call him and get him back to the scene."

What happened next?

"It was an act of God is the only thing I can say," said Herbert.

"As it turns out, it wasn't a counterfeit bill," Knight said.

"The female officer made the comment 'Sir if you counterfeited this, you did a very good job,'" said Herbert.

The clerk - 29-year-old Hamzeh Al Arabiyat, was arrested on a robbery charge.

As for Stapp, he got his money back and is already hard at work on getting his birth certificate and ID so he can get his life back on track.

He says he's beyond thankful.

"It's because of what sits right here," Herbert said. "It's the Good Lord Jesus Christ. He's my A number one wingman and I wouldn't do anything without Him."

The clerk was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

We've tried reaching out to the store owner for comment and to see if that clerk is still employed but have not heard back.