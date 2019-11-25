“I just want to know she’s safe…” Mother prays authorities find missing 18-year-old with autism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Police are desperately searching for an 18-year-old with autism who hasn’t been seen in over three weeks.

“I just want to know she’s safe and she’s fed and she’s ok and that she is taken care of,” Casey Helland said.

The search is on for an 18-year-old with autism, Kaitlyn McKinney.

Her mother tells News 4 she is taking it day by day.

“Holding it together but by a very thin thread,” Helland said.

Those days turned into nights and then turned into three weeks.

The metro mother says McKinney left home unexpectedly earlier this month and now she is walking the streets of Oklahoma City alone.

Her last possible sighting is NW 39th and May wearing a black trench coat and camo boots.

Although she is 18 years old, Kaitlyn’s mother says she only had the mental capacity of a 10-year-old because she is also suffering from Schizoaffective disorder, a chronic mental health condition that includes symptoms of schizophrenia, mood swings, and hallucinations.

Family members are terrified that Kaitlyn has been off her medication for almost a month.

Kaitlyn’s mom also thinks she’s on the track to the tundra all because of a recent book she was infatuated with.

“It talked about Alaska and she became obsessed with it and became those characters for a while,” Helland said.

Kaitlyn’s dream of living in Alaska was one of the last conversations she had with her mom who is now resorting to desperate measures.

The worried mother is offering a $1,000 reward for any information.

Kaitlyn has also possibly been seen at metro homeless camps.

If you have any information call police at 405-235-7300.

A friend of the family has set up a GoFundMe to help continue the search.