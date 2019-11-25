Investigators identify man shot to death near Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly shooting near a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Around 11:50 p.m. on Nov. 23, officers were called to the area of Greenvale Rd. and Melrose Ln. after witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area.

When police arrived at the scene, they spotted a truck parked in the grass near the entrance to the London Square Apartments.

According to a police report, authorities say the truck appeared to be running and was resting against a chain-link fence.

As officers got closer to the vehicle, they spotted a man’s body.

Investigators say 47-year-old James Smith was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.