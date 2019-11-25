× Late Thunder Rally Beats Warriors for First Road Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder went on a 13-0 run to end the game and come from behind to beat Golden State 100-97 on Monday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, earning OKC their first road win of the season and ending a three-game losing streak.

The win was also the Thunder’s first in a game decided by five points or fewer this season, after starting 0-7 in those games this season.

Glenn Robinson III reached a new career high with 25 points when he knocked down a three-pointer with 3:18 left to give the Warriors a 97-87 lead.

Golden State didn’t score again, as Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder both hit three-pointers, then Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got a steal and layup with 1:18 to play cut the Warriors lead to one, 97-96.

A Paul jumper with 37 seconds left gave the Thunder a 98-97 lead, then with a three-point lead in the final seconds, the Thunder got a block from Gilgeous-Alexander on a potential tying 3-point attempt by Jordan Poole.

The Thunder were led by Schroder’s 22 points and hit four 3-pointers.

Paul had 20 points, including a near halfcourt shot at the end of the first half to cut Golden State’s lead to 59-53.

The Warriors built the lead to 15 in the third quarter at 75-60 and led 83-74 going into the fourth quarter.

Golden State shot just 24 percent from the field in the final quarter, and were outshot by OKC overall 47 percent to 42 percent.

Three other OKC players scored in double figures, with Danilo Gallinari scoring 15 points, 12 for Gilgeous-Alexander, and Steven Adams had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Thunder improve to 6-10 on the season and 1-6 in road games.

The game was OKC’s first in the Chase Center, the new home of the Warriors.

OKC is 3-0 this season against Golden State, who fell to 3-15 on the season.

The Thunder continue their West Coast road trip Wednesday night when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers for a 9:00 pm tipoff at the Moda Center.