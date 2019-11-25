Man connected to Ardmore murder arrested in Arkansas

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) – A man who was wanted for a murder in Oklahoma has been taken into custody in another state.

On Nov. 15, officers with the Ardmore Police Department found 63-year-old Martin Lucas dead in his home. Investigators determined that Lucas had been beaten to death.

Authorities soon realized that Lucas’ truck was missing from the scene.

Last week, investigators learned that Lucas’ truck was found in Springdale, Arkansas and the suspect in the case, 53-year-old Jack Latham, had been taken into custody on a warrant for failure to appear.

Now, Ardmore police tell KXII they plan to file first-degree murder charges against Latham.

At this point, investigators say they have been able to connect the two but still do not have a motive for the murder.

“We still have a long way to go as far as determining some of the facts of the case,” said Capt. Eric Hamblin, with the Ardmore Police Department.