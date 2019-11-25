More Oklahoma schools’ grades dropped than raised in second round of new score cards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The second round of statewide school report cards were released Monday under the Oklahoma Department of Education's new standards and methods for measurement.

It's the first time schools can measure up their progress from last year.

It's an ongoing effort to get kids ready for their next step or grade and leave them prepared for life after school.

"We don't want what has happened in the past to happen again where students think they're performing in a way that they would be prepared for college or in a career field only to find that when they took the ACT or SAT score, their score was much lower than expected," said State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.

She said it's thanks to using the academic standards and frameworks put in place by the state that 15% of schools saw their score go up by one or two grades.

State officials are hoping those schools will serve as an example for the 33% of schools whose grades decreased this time around.

"We would encourage our districts, all of our districts, to look at those who held ground and are continuing to make progress," Hofmeister said.

As for the 51% of schools that did hold ground, Hofmeister said they actually show improvement because the standards become increasingly difficult to meet.

However, the challenges can't be ignored.

Almost 70% of schools scored a "C" or "D" grade, and there are twice as many schools that scored an "F" (111) as those that scored an "A" (54).

"That`s a tremendous concern of ours," Hofmeister said. "Again, if a school is not teaching the academic standards, if they`re not using the free tools and assistance online at the state department website, they`re not going to see changes, in fact, they`re going to see a slipping of their standing."

She also said it will be important for schools to make sure whatever tools they're using to measure students' academic progress throughout the school year, will accurately represent the standards the state school board set in place.

All of the results from this and last year can be found at Oklaschools.com.