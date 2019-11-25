More than a dozen car burglaries in two hours puts one Village neighborhood on edge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) - "It was all of the way open like this and the light was on,” Maegan Case said.

Case got up around 6 a.m. Friday morning and found her garage door lifted and her freezer door had been left open.

Her husband had left just an hour earlier so she called him to see if he had done it. He told her he made sure it was closed.

"Honey, can you check your vehicle? You have to have left it unlocked. I watched the garage door close."

Sure enough, the suspect had gotten in Maegan's SUV.

"The guy had pulled out all of the stuff from the consoles and trashed it and then I had a little thing of baby formula in the console and he opened it up and sprinkled it all over my dash,” she said.

He used the garage door opener to go through the freezer and file cabinet. Nothing was taken, but Maegan was shaken by the situation.

"I was at home by myself with my two daughters under two."

At least a dozen others in the neighborhood had items stolen from their vehicles that same morning.

"Laptop, a spare house key, tools, an Amazon tablet, and some other miscellaneous change,” The Village Police Department Deputy Chief Russ Landon said.

This home surveillance video shows the suspect just down the street from Maegan.

Here he gets in the car and starts going through things. He eventually finds a spare key and puts it in the front door of the house.

"As best we can tell the suspect didn't turn it and try to get in, but just that behavior itself is concerning,” Deputy Chief Landon said.

The homeowner told police the suspect left the key in the deadbolt.

This rash of burglaries is a reminder to always lock your car.

"Everything of value needs to come in or be hidden under the seat and please don't leave spare keys, garage door openers, firearms in cars,” Dep. Chief Landon said.

Now the neighbors are hoping police will catch the crook.

"We're now on watch and if he thinks he can come back and mess with us he's got a different thing coming for him."

Maegan and her husband are going to install several cameras around their house.

If you know anything about this crime or recognize the suspect seen in the surveillance video, call police.