× OBI: OSU wins Bedlam Blood Battle

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) says days before the teams meet on the football field, Oklahoma State University claimed victory in last week’s Bedlam Blood Battle, bringing in almost 100 more blood donors than the University of Oklahoma.

According to the OBI, 855 donors participated in the Bedlam Blood Battle throughout the week on OSU’s campus in Stillwater, and another 795 donors participated on the OU campus in Norman.

“We congratulate the Pokes for pulling off this win, but both the Sooners and the Cowboys should be very proud for what they did to save the lives of Oklahoma patients,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “The Bedlam Blood Battle is an opportunity to show school spirit in the week leading up to the football rivalry. And, it’s an even better way to help people in our local hospitals who are battling cancer, trauma, and other serious conditions.”

This is the first time the Cowboys have won the Bedlam Blood Battle since 2016.