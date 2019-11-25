Officials: 6 tips if you plan to deep fry a turkey this Thanksgiving

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thanksgiving is just days away, and that means that some families will take cooking to the extreme.

However, experts warn that safety should be key when it comes to frying a turkey.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, there are three times as many home cooking fires on Thanksgiving than any other day. In 2017, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 1,600 cooking fires on Thanksgiving.

Experts say if you decide to deep fry a turkey, use caution.

The association says deep fryer fires result in more than $15 million in property damage every year.

While your homeowner’s insurance will cover losses related to a home fire, preventing a fire is much easier.

Here are a few safety tips if you decide to deep fry a turkey:

Make sure your bird is completely thawed and dry. Extra water will cause the oil to bubble and spill over, which can cause a fire.

Slowly lower the turkey into the pot to prevent oil from splashing.

Set up the turkey fryer more than 10 feet away from your home, and keep pets and children away from it.

Never walk away while cooking. Unattended cooking was the leading contributing factor in cooking-related fires and deaths.

Use caution when touching the fryer as the lid and handle can become very hot. Also, keep track of the oil’s temperature.

Have a multipurpose, dry-powdered fire extinguisher ready in case the oil ignites. Never use water to cool down oil or extinguish a grease fire.