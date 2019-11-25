× OKCPD cancel Amber Alert for abducted 3-year-old

The Oklahoma City Police Department has captured Marcellais Arterberry and Isaiah Zackery has been placed in protective custody.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old who was abducted on the city’s southeast side Monday evening.

Isaiah Zackery is a black boy who was last seen wearing a green sweater and blue jeans.

Officials say 28-year-old Marcellais Arterberry forced Isaiah’s mother’s vehicle to stop near SE 149th and Sunnylane and demanded money from her.

When his mother could not produce the money, Arterberry took Isaiah from the vehicle and fled the scene. Arterberry is driving a black Jeep Patriot with an Oklahoma license plate, but numbers are unknown at this time.

The suspect is demanding ransom for the safe return of Isaiah.

Officials say Arterberry is a black male and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. He is also armed with a black/silver handgun.

If you see Arterberry, contact 911 immediately.