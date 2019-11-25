× Oklahoma author bringing attention to Fort Reno through romance series

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma author is bringing history to life in the latest installment of her book series.

Regina Jennings has spent several years introducing readers across the country to historic Fort Reno and events that transpired in Indian Country before Oklahoma became a state.

In her Fort Reno romance series, Jennings creates fictional characters but intertwines them with historic events like the land run, stagecoach robberies, and shootouts with outlaws.

On Dec. 8, readers can have Jennings sign her new book, The Major’s Daughter, inside the historic home that inspired the story. Visitors will also have the chance to take a self-guided tour around the rest of the grounds and see locations mentioned in Jennings’ series.

Guests can participate in the fort’s Christmas ‘Firing of the Gun’ at 2 p.m., tour the museum and visit with Santa in the chapel.

Refreshments and a tour of the house will begin at 2:15 p.m.

The event is family-friendly and admission is free.