Oklahoma City park to undergo major improvements

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City park will soon undergo improvements to properly recognize a Medal of Honor recipient.

On Dec. 2, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and other civic leaders will break ground on new improvements at Manuel Perez Park.

“We’re happy to be able to properly honor Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Manuel Perez with this new park and memorial,” said OKC Parks Director Doug Kupper.

The improvements at the park include a new memorial plaza dedicated to all Oklahomans who earned the Medal of Honor. A large new pavilion will also be constructed with Hispanic-inspired architecture next to the memorial plaza.

Visitors will also notice a new playground, two new futsal courts, a new basketball court, enhancements to the skate park, a new parking lot, and new covered benches along the existing trail.

The park is located at 21 S.E. 17th St. in Oklahoma City.