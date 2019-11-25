Oklahoma State launches ‘Pete’s Treats’ for furry friends in time for Christmas

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A local university doesn’t want you to forget the four-legged family members this Christmas.

Oklahoma State University announced that guests will soon be able to buy ‘Pete’s Treats’ for their furry friends.

OSU’s Ann Hargis, co-founder of Pete’s Pet Posse, always wanted the university to have its own dog treat so she teamed up with alumnus Travis Brorsen.

“It’s been a great partnership so far,” said Brorsen, host of Animal Planet’s “My Big Fat Pet Makeover.” “When people buy these dog treats they’re providing … their pets with a treat that is way healthier than any treat they can buy in a store.”

Registered dietician nutritionist Elizabeth Lohrman created the all-natural, preservative-free recipe for the treats, which are made with human-grade ingredients and packaged in environmentally friendly compostable/recyclable material.

In addition, organizers say the partnership also provides jobs for adults with developmental disabilities who bake and package the product at 4RPUPS in Enid.

Pete’s Treats are available at the OSU University Store, the Boren Veterinary Medical Hospital, Three Dog Bakery, or at Travis Brorsen’s website.

A portion of the sales benefits Pete’s Pet Posse, OSU’s pet therapy program.

Orders placed by Dec. 15 are expected to be filled before Christmas.