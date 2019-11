× OSU’s Dru Brown Honored By Big 12

Oklahoma State quarterback Dru Brown was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday.

Brown got his first start at quarterback for OSU with Spencer Sanders out with an injury against West Virginia last Saturday.

Brown was 22-for-29 passing for 196 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys’ 20-13 win.

It’s his first career Big 12 weekly honor.