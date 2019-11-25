Patients say they are out hundreds of dollars after local nursing center closes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - In October, the Edwards Redeemer Nursing Center shut down leaving residents in a pinch; now, more than a month later, some say they are still waiting for hundreds of dollars they are owed.

Vernon Hensley has diabetes and requires dialysis on a weekly basis. For two years, he was a resident at Edwards Redeemer Nursing Center near Northeast 16th and Grand. Until they abruptly closed.

“Next thing I know, I am coming over here. All my money and everything is stuck in limbo or something. I feel like they are stealing it,” said a frustrated Vernon Hensley.

In July, Hensley received $4,000 from a lawsuit settlement.

He says the team at Edwards Redeemer encouraged him to keep that money in an office safe.

“They said anytime you need $5 or $100, whatever out of there, you can get it.”

Hensley was hospitalized when the nursing home closed. His stuff packed up for him.

But fast forward more than 30 days later.

He says that money he in the safe is still nowhere to be seen.

“Send it over here with us. It should have been no problem.”

Since no one is there to answer the phone, News 4 has been unable to reach anyone associated with Edwards Redeemer.

We tried the health department who encouraged us to reach out to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit. But by that time, their office was closed for the day.

Hensley says it's just a run-around for $900 that is rightfully his.

“I am having a hard time here. I can`t get comfortable or anything like that because all I worried about is my money.”

A spokesperson tells News 4 Edwards Redeemers' plans are to remodel the building and then reapply for Medicare and Medicaid certification.