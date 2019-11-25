Pottawatomie County officials issue Silver Alert for missing deaf 50-year-old with autism
McLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Pottawatomie County have issued a Silver Alert for a missing deaf 50-year-old with autism.
James Murphy was last seen Sunday around 9 p.m. in McLoud.
Officials say Murphy has the mind of a 16-year-old and will not have any identification on him.
There is no clothing description but he may be wearing a baseball cap.
If you see Murphy or have any information on his whereabouts, call police.