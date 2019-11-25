× Pottawatomie County officials issue Silver Alert for missing deaf 50-year-old with autism

McLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Pottawatomie County have issued a Silver Alert for a missing deaf 50-year-old with autism.

James Murphy was last seen Sunday around 9 p.m. in McLoud.

Officials say Murphy has the mind of a 16-year-old and will not have any identification on him.

There is no clothing description but he may be wearing a baseball cap.

If you see Murphy or have any information on his whereabouts, call police.