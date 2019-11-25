Pottawatomie County officials issue Silver Alert for missing deaf 50-year-old with autism

Posted 9:34 pm, November 25, 2019, by

McLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Pottawatomie County have issued a Silver Alert for a missing deaf 50-year-old with autism.

James Murphy was last seen Sunday around 9 p.m. in McLoud.

Officials say Murphy has the mind of a 16-year-old and will not have any identification on him.

There is no clothing description but he may be wearing a baseball cap.

If you see Murphy or have any information on his whereabouts, call police.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.