Residents to enjoy free Oklahoma City streetcar rides as part of ‘Downtown in December’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are hoping to spend an evening looking at Christmas lights, the Oklahoma City streetcar has an option that just might work for the whole family.

Last week, officials with the Oklahoma City streetcar announced that they would be offering free streetcar rides every weekend for the rest of the year.

Organizers say residents can ride for free on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Jan. 5.

The streetcar has two route options: the 4.8 mile ‘Downtown Loop’ and 2 mile ‘Bricktown Loop.’ Every stop will be served every 15 to 18 minutes, and officials say each streetcar can carry 104 passengers. Downtown Loop schedule: Monday- Thursday: 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday: 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday: 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Bricktown Loop schedule: Friday: 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday: 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.