× Stanford Hands Sooners First Loss of Season

Stanford went on a 17-0 run to start the game and never trailed by fewer than nine points after that in a 73-54 win over Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team in the Hall of Fame Classic at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday night.

Oklahoma struggled on offense most of the night, shooting just 38 percent and making just 4 of 17 from three-point range, and just 4-for-13 at the free throw line.

OU was outrebounded 48-28 as well.

Oklahoma cut the deficit to nine late in the first half, but trailed 37-24 at halftime, and the Cardinal got the lead past 20 in the second half.

Austin Reaves led OU with 17 points.

Alondes Williams added 12 points off the bench, and Brady Manek was the only other Sooner in double figures with 10 points.

OU’s starting backcourt of De’Vion Harmon and Jamal Bieniemy combined to make just 1 of 11 shots from the field, and Kristian Doolittle was 2-for-8 from the field.

Oklahoma drops to 5-1 on the season.

The Sooners will play former Big Eight and Big 12 rival Missouri on Tuesday night at 6:00 pm to wrap up the Hall of Fame Classic.