Suspect still at large in brutal dog cage rape, kidnapping

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A woman was reportedly beaten with a sledgehammer, thrown in a dog cage and made to strip naked days ago, and police are still looking for the suspect right now.

"It's crazy man, I hate to hear that. This just ain't right. I don’t want that happen to nobody," said Chris Miller.

Residents of an apartment complex near NW 10th and Rockwell shocked at the gruesome kidnapping and rape that allegedly happened early Friday morning.

"She was kidnapped, held at that apartment and was brutally raped while she was there," said Sgt. Megan Morgan of the Oklahoma Police Department.

Police say the female victim knew the man and was invited over to his apartment.

When she arrived, the man reportedly accused the woman of taking some of his belongings.

According to records, he took a sledgehammer and hit the victim it the face.

It busted her lip and chipped her tooth. He then allegedly tried, but failed, to crush her hand with the hammer on a table.

From there...

"She was locked into a dog crate," said Morgan.

Police say the man put a sock in the victim's mouth then taped it over.

Then, reportedly at gunpoint, she was made to take off her clothes.

While in the crate, the suspect allegedly penetrated her with a sex object for 15 to 20 minutes, then he allegedly raped her while still in the cage.

The suspect then reportedly told the victim to put her head through an opening in the cage.

The suspect allegedly came at her with a knife. He reportedly cut the woman's hand as she put it up to protect her face.

"According to the victim, she was held approximately 4-5 hours in the dog crate," said Morgan.

The victim went to the hospital to report the rape.

"The subject was known to the victim, she was able to provide information to officers he has been identified as Lonnie Singleton," said Morgan

41-year-old Singleton has priors for robbery, drug possession, possession of a stolen car, and assault and battery.

"Right now, the suspect is still outstanding. We ask if anyone has any information that you please call 911 immediately," said Morgan.

Singleton is facing 6 counts, including rape, kidnapping, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say he is to be considered dangerous.

Once again, if you have any information you are asked to call police.