Three Oklahoma airports to receive federal grants for infrastructure improvements

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three Oklahoma airports will be able to improve some of their infrastructures after receiving millions of dollars in federal grants.

Officials announced that the Department of Transportation will award $6.8 million in airport infrastructure grants to three airports in the Sooner State.

“The robust economy is enabling more passengers to travel by air so this Administration is investing billions of dollars in America’s airports which will address safer airport operations, fewer airport delays, and greater ease of travel for air travelers,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

On Friday, Secretary Chao announced that the grants will be given to the following airports:

$3 million to expand a terminal building at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport

$3 million to reconstruct an apron at Will Rogers World Airport

$765,000 to rehabilitate a runway at Shawnee Regional Airport.