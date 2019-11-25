× Three State College Players National Award Finalists

The state of Oklahoma has three players who are finalists for four different national awards announced Monday.

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts is one of three finalists for both the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award.

The Maxwell Award goes to the nation’s outstanding player, while the O’Brien Award goes to the nation’s top quarterback.

The other Maxwell Award finalists are LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

OU has had three players win the Maxwell: Tommy McDonald in 1956, Jason White in 2003 and Baker Mayfield in 2017.

The other O’Brien Award finalists are Burrow and Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

Oklahoma has won the O’Brien Award six times: Billy Sims in 1978 when it was for the top player in the Southwest, Jason White in 2003 and 2004,

Sam Bradford in 2008, Baker Mayfield in 2017, and Kyler Murray in 2018.

Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is one of three finalists for the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver.

The other finalists are LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase and USC’s Michael Pittman, Jr.

Dede Westbrook of OU won the award in 2016.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard is one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back.

The other finalists are Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor and Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins.

No OSU player has won the Walker Award, which began in 1990.

All four of those awards will announce their winner on the College Football Awards Show on December 12.