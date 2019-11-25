Three weeks later: Search parties still looking for missing Oklahoma teenager

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR/KXII) – It’s been three weeks since an Oklahoma girl disappeared, and family members are still frantically searching for her around Pauls Valey.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say 17-year-old Faith Lindsey was reported missing on Nov. 4 by family members.

Faith’s sister, Justice, told News 4 that Faith had been living with her boyfriend in Pauls Valley and working at the local Sonic.

“[He] texted me Monday night saying that he can’t find her, she’s missing, freaking out,” Justice said.

After receiving his texts, Justice told News 4 that she got then got strange text messages from her sister’s phone. She says the messages claimed that she was with a person who wouldn’t take her home and that she couldn’t get a ride.

“She was misspelling a lot of things that night,” Justice said. “And Faith, she has very good punctuation and spelling, and that just wasn’t her.”

In addition to the texts, Justice says she was receiving phone calls from Faith’s phone.

“She kept trying to call me a lot, but hang up as soon as I answered,” Justice said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three weeks after she was reported missing, family members say they are still searching for Faith Lindsey.

According to KXII, nearly 50 volunteers came together this weekend to search through 100 acres near the Chapel Ridge Apartments.

OSBI agents say Faith could be in Seminole, Garvin or Pontotoc counties.

Although searchers didn't find anything significant, they say they plan to keep searching.