Two people shot outside northeast Oklahoma City church

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after two people were reportedly shot outside of a northeast Oklahoma City church.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to the area near N.E. 28th and Kelley following a reported shooting.

Initial reports indicate that two people were shot outside of a nearby church during a funeral.

Officials say they believe an orange or red Charger pulled up to the church and opened fire, striking two people.

At this point, the extent of the victims’ injuries is not known.

Crews closed Kelley Ave. to traffic, so drivers will need to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story.