Volunteers assemble 1,400 bicycles for Oklahoma children in need

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many families are just starting their Christmas shopping lists, one local organization has been working for months to make sure that children get exactly what they want this year.

In July, the Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma Women’s Auxiliary began collecting funds for its annual Buck$ 4 Bikes program in anticipation of Christmas.

The Buck$ 4 Bikes program raises funds to purchase bikes in support of The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma’s Angel Tree program.

“In 2018, 1,403 children wished for a bike and 1,403 received one thanks to the generosity of Central Oklahomans,” said Major Susan Ellis, area commander. “It is so heartwarming to see the outpouring of support from the community whether it be donating funds or helping to assemble over 1,000 bikes at Christmas.”

This weekend, volunteers put in the hard work of assembling all those bicycles in time for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

In all, officials say they raised more than $77,000 to purchase more than 1,400 bikes for children this Christmas. Each child will also receive a helmet donated by the Oklahoma Bicycle Society.

All of the bikes come from Huffy Bike, and FedEx has covered the cost of shipping from California to Oklahoma City.

If you would like to help out with the Angel Tree program, there is still time! The program kicked off last week and families are already shopping for gifts for children in need.