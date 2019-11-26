Canadian County residents sound off about ‘dangerous’ intersection

CANADIAN COUNTY (KFOR) – Residents in Canadian County near Banner Road and Highway 66 say the intersection is dangerous and needs more than flashing lights.

On Sunday, a semi-truck ran a stop sign, hitting and killing a 73-year-old motorcyclist.

David Bonds is the general manager of the Banner Coop, just down the road from the intersection, and he says wrecks like that happen all the time, but it was one he saw in person last year that really stuck with him.

“I pulled over to help. The driver, the man, got out of the truck and he was all bloody,” Bonds said. “He asked me to check on his family. I looked in there and saw this young man, probably seven or eights years old, and it hit home with me.”

Bonds says he has a son about the same age as the boy that was in the wreck, and since then he’s done everything he can to keep wrecks like that from happening.

“Reach out to legislatures, reach out to ODOT and the county commissioners at that time. I did get some responses back, but to me there was nothing settled,” Bonds told News 4. “There was a lot of discussion, but things weren’t getting done.”

County Commissioner Marc Hader says he’s well aware of how dangerous this intersection can be. He says the Oklahoma Department of Transportation actually did a study and determined the area could use traffic signals, instead of the flashing lights there now.

Since then, the county and ODOT have been working together to come up with the best solution.

“The chief engineer for ODOT suggested for one thing that signals may not be the safest solution for that area,” Hader said. “Two things I suggested as better solutions that might be safer are a roundabout, or what they call J-turns.”

Hader says he knows people are frustrated, but he wants them to know he’s doing everything he can.

“I would just ask that people please have patience,” Hader said. “We’ll try and do the best we can to keep things maintained, and keep things as safe as we can, and we will have a solution for this hopefully sooner rather than later.”

Hader says it would cost around $150,000 to add a stop light to the intersection.