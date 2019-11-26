Caught on camera: Firefighters rush to blaze at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A firefighter's helmet camera is giving us a closer look at the action as Oklahoma City crews rushed to a burning apartment complex.

Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a call about an apartment fire near S.W. 55th and Agnew.

Crews tried to break into a second-story apartment with smoke filtering out of the door and windows. Once firefighters got inside the burning apartment, they found a man who reportedly refused to leave.

Fire crews said they felt threatened by the man, forcing them to fight the fire from the outside while a police officer removed the man from the apartment.

Officials say the fire caused more than $7,000 in damage.

 

