Crescent woman in poor condition following head-on crash

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 70-year-old Crescent woman is in poor condition at OU Medical Center following a head-on collision on Tuesday.

Judy Williamson, 70, was flown by Mediflight to OU Medical in Oklahoma City following the 3:25 p.m. crash on State Highway 33, just outside of Cedar Valley, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Williamson was driving her 2002 Mercury Sable when she was hit head-on by an eastbound Ford F-250 that swerved left-of-center to avoid hitting a turning semi-truck, according to the news release.

Williamson was pinned inside her vehicle for approximately 57 minutes before she was freed by Crescent firefighters.

The driver of the Ford F-250 was not injured.

“Following too closely” was listed as the cause of the crash.