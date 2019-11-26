× Downed power line ignites fire, causes highway section to temporarily close

Update: The section of U.S. 177 at Highland, between Blackwell and Tonkawa, has been reopened.

Original Story:

KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Kay County fire caused a stretch of highway to shut down, Tuesday, and set approximately 100 hay bales ablaze.

U.S. 177 at Highland, between Blackwell and Tonkawa, was closed by the Kay County Sheriff’s Office as a result of a fire that was ignited by a downed power line, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release issued Tuesday evening.

A woman from the area who spoke with News 4 said that the fire ignited the bottom of a cell phone tower, and that a farmer who lives near her lost 100 round bales of hay to the blaze.