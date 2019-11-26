Driver in road rage incident wanted after truck driver left unconscious on metro highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A long-time truck driver was knocked unconscious during a road rage incident, and now Oklahoma City police are searching for the man who did it.

It happened Thursday morning when Alcie Boyd, who has driven trucks for more than 30 years, was merging onto I-40 near Western. A man in a gold SUV wouldn't let him over.

"What I was trying to do was just get on the freeway, didn’t make no moves or nothing. All I did was blow my semi horn at the person," Boyd said. "They screeched on the brakes and made it a point not to want to let me in, and I’m already about to hit the merging point. So I stopped, get behind them, and don’t get behind them, I get two lanes over."

But the person blocked him again and proceeded to follow behind closely, no matter whether Boyd changed lanes or sped up or slowed down.

Finally, Boyd pulled over on I-35 to confront the driver.

"I come out with my golf club, but not in a swinging motion, 'cause you got dark tinted windows. I don’t know how many people are in this car," Boyd said.

He said the driver of the gold SUV claimed to have kids in the carb but didn't say anything else. A woman in the SUV's passenger seat was filming the whole thing on her cell phone.

"While we're talking, I shook his hand and said, 'Hey, if you've got kids or whatever, you don't need to be out here doing this,'" Boyd said. "That's the last thing I remember."

That's when Boyd said he was turning back to his vehicle and the other driver sucker punched him.

Another truck driver's dash cam video shows the moment he was hit, slightly obscured by the SUV. The woman in the passenger seat is seen jumping out of the car, and the couple are caught bending over Boyd before getting back in their car and taking off.

"Here's the sad part. His wife had the nerve to call my company, said that I was doing reckless driving, but yet you don`t have the audacity to call an ambulance," Boyd said. "You don't call nobody. You just left me on the side of the road like my life didn't matter."

Left unconscious on the side of the road with his lip and the back of his head bloodied, the incident has the veteran truck driver ready to call it quits.

"Everyone sees I’m an old man and thinks, 'Okay, I got grandkids,'" Boyd said. "No, I don’t. I’ve got a six and an eight year old. I have little kids. I’m not still working to be working."

He said as a truck driver, he's used to being targeted by people looking for an insurance payout.

"There needs to be more education, more awareness, and we need to be more friendly," Boyd said.

But police, Boyd and other truck drivers who have heard the story want to see this driver caught and held accountable. Information can be anonymously called into Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or left online at www.okccrimetips.com.

"That gentleman, I don’t want to hear no sorry. I don’t want to hear no whatever," Boyd said. "I believe he needs some jail time, let you cool off, let you think."