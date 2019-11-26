El Reno PD search for suspect who allegedly snuck in the back of Little Caesars to steal employee’s purse

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) — Police are investigating after a man was caught on surveillance cameras walking into the back door of a Little Caesars and stealing a woman’s purse containing hundreds of dollars in cash.

It happened Sunday afternoon at the Little Caesars at SW 27th and I-40.

Kit Beard tells News 4 she was working at the store when a man came in through the back door and stole her purse and coat.

Beard said inside her purse, she had her children’s social security cards, IDs and $280 in cash.

She said her coworkers raised that money after she recently lost a family member.

If you think you recognize the man in the surveillance image, call El Reno police.

