Elderly Stroud woman dies from head-on crash injuries

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An elderly Stroud woman died from injuries she suffered in a head-on collision in Lincoln County.

Betty Jean Dunn, 92, was flown by AirEvac, Tuesday, to St. John’s in Tulsa, where she was admitted in critical condition. She died at the hospital from internal injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Dunn was a passenger in a 2017 Ford Fusion that was heading south on State Highway 99, nine miles north of Stroud.

A 2011 Ford Escape was heading north on the highway, passing in a no passing zone on a hill, when, at approximately 2:38 p.m. Tuesday, it came upon the vehicle Dunn was in, according to the news release.

Both the Ford Escape and the Ford Fusion swerved toward a ditch on the west side and collided head-on, the news release states.

All vehicle occupants were pinned for an unknown period of time.

The driver of the Fusion, a Stroud woman, and the driver of the Escape, an Oklahoma City man, are both in stable condition at St. John’s.