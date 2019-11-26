× Evacuations begin in Fargo as grassfires continue to rage in NW OK

FARGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Fargo, Oklahoma are now being asked to evacuate as a large grassfire in Woodward and Ellis counties continues to rage.

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Fire Warning at the request of Ellis and Woodward County Emergency Management for northeast Ellis County, including Fargo.

A dangerous wildfire is located just northwest of Fargo and is moving rapidly southeastward.

You are asked to evacuate south or southwestward.

Evacuate quickly and follow all safety instructions from local emergency management officials. Do not drive into smoke.