Family remembers woman killed after argument, hit and run

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – “She would just fish for hours. She’d be standing on that dock and I’d be calling her in for dinner and she would say ‘they’re going to start biting any time,’” Mandy Gorsuch’s Mother Sherri Spencer said.

Sherri Spencer remembers her daughter Mandy Gorsuch who was run over by a pickup outside of a Guthrie bar on October 26 and later died at a hospital.

Now a month later, the grief is still unfathomable for those who knew her.

“We fought hard and we loved hard and I would give anything to just have her back and just hold her,” Spencer said.

Mandy was out with her wife and friend when she police say she involved in a fight outside the bar with Zachary Simmons and his girlfriend.

In the affidavit, Simmons says Mandy hit his pickup and he pulled away because he was scared and didn’t want to damage his truck.

A witness said it looked like it was on purpose based on the recklessness of Simmons’ actions.

Another witness who called 911 says he opened his door, looked back, but then drove away.

Simmons, a former volunteer firefighter, was later charged with one count of leaving the scene of a fatality accident.

He’s now out on bail.

“They told us there was not enough evidence to charge anything farther than that than leaving the scene of an accident,” Spencer said.

But Mandy’s mom wishes Simmons was given a harsher charge.

Mandy’s best friend says the same.

“Why wait so many days to come forth. There’s just a lot of loose ends that don’t make any sense,” Amanda Sheppard said.

“Justice, closure, peace. That’s all the family wants,” Margie Sheppard said.

The district attorney’s office told KFOR they based the charge on what the evidence shows and what they can prove.

Meanwhile, those who knew Mandy will hold a candlelight memorial in front of Roosters bar where she was hit just one month ago.

“We could use continuous prayer right now, and we just ask for prayer,” Spencer said.

That vigil will be held at 8 p.m. tonight.

We reached out to Simmons’s attorney for comment. We have not heard back.