× Fire crews respond to blaze at Oklahoma City cannabis dispensary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A medical cannabis company will be cleaning up after an early morning fire caused damage to its business.

On Tuesday morning, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a blaze at a business near N.W. 63rd and May Ave.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they noticed heavy flames coming from the back of a cannabis dispensary.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire and keep it from spreading to nearby businesses.

Fire crews tell News 4 that all of the fire damage was contained to the dispensary, but the fire may have caused smoke damage to two other businesses.

At this point, it is not clear how the fire started.