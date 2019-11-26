Former UCO football player arrested after allegedly pointing BB gun at family

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A former football player for the University of Central Oklahoma has been arrested following an alleged road rage incident.

In June, police began investigating after a man said he was threatened while driving on N.W. 23rd St. in Oklahoma City.

Officials say the victim told authorities that he was at a stoplight with his three children when a man pulled up beside him in a dark gray Mustang and pointed a gun at them.

Investigators say they were able to track down the car and arrested 19-year-old Dakota Armstrong a short time later.

“Inside that vehicle, they did locate a BB gun, which had no indicators to show it was a BB gun. It actually looked real,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Armstrong was arrested on a complaint of pointing a firearm.

UCO officials tell News 4 he is still a student at the university, but he is no longer on the football team.

