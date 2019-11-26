Horse ranch that helps young girls burns in Mooreland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORELAND, Okla. (KFOR) - Two buildings burned in Woodward County, including a horse ranch, and the owners say it will take months to rebuild.

Sobs came from one of the White Horse Ranch owners, watching her family’s legacy go up in flames with almost no time to prepare or react.

“Within a matter of five minutes, there were flames from all the way in the back to all the way to the front. Very scary,” said Hope Smith.

The ranch, a Woodward County oasis for young women battling mental health issues.

Tuesday’s inferno was so strong, so threatening, it forced 12 girls who were staying there to get out immediately.

“The girls are devastated. They get to adopt these horses and care for them twice a day; it is there life throughout treatment, being able to bond with something so miraculous and bigger than them in their situation,” Smith said.

Now, all that is left of the 30-acre farm is charred remains. But all the people and horses are safe.

“We have some gentlemen here who are taking our horses to safety and and will be able to stall them,” Smith said.

Meanwhile, along with the damage on the outside, the inside of their building is flooded.

Their mobile office is also damaged from the flames. Fire crews were still at the scene, Tuesday night, making sure no hot spots reignite.

A long road ahead for the team at White Horse Ranch, but Smith knows with the community’s support they’ll be back stronger than ever.