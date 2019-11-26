× Hunters asked to donate hunted deer to help feed people in need

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Wildlife Department’s Hunters Against Hunger is calling upon Oklahoma hunters to donate their hunted deer to help feed families in need.

Hunters Against Hunger put together the initiative to bring deer meat to families in need.

“We urge you to consider donating a deer this season to help feed Oklahoma’s families in need,” an Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Facebook post states.

The Department of Wildlife Conservation’s website states that any hunter who legally harvests a deer during any of this year’s deer seasons can donate meat to feed hungry Oklahomans.

“Simply deliver the deer to the nearest participating meat processor after you check the deer at a hunter check station,” the website states.

Each hunter who donates is asked to contribute a tax-deductible $10 to assist with the program. The donation helps with processing charges.

Click here for a list of meat processors in counties across Oklahoma.