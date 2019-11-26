In custody: Oklahoma City suspect wanted for assault, kidnapping, and rape arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man wanted in connection with a brutal assault has been taken into custody.

“She was kidnapped, held at that apartment and was brutally raped while she was there,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

On Friday morning, investigators say a woman was invited to an apartment near N.W. 10th and Rockwell. Once inside, investigators allege that Lonnie Singleton accused her of taking some of his belongings.

Court documents allege that Singleton hit the victim in the face with a sledgehammer, hit her hand with a hammer, locked her in a dog crate and put a sock in the victim’s mouth and taped it shut.

Authorities also say that Singleton raped the victim while she was being held in the cage.

“According to the victim, she was held approximately 4-5 hours in the dog crate,” said Morgan.

On Tuesday morning, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department told News 4 that Singleton had been taken into custody.

Authorities say Singleton was arrested following a traffic stop near N.W. 16th and Meridian Ave.

Singleton is currently being held at the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, pointing a firearm at another, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, first-degree rape, and first-degree rape by instrumentation.