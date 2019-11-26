× Jay Police Department cancel search for missing, endangered teen

Update: Officials say the teen has been safely located.

JAY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Jay Police Department is searching for a missing, endangered 13-year-old boy.

Officials say Joshua Keener was last seen getting into a red car, possibly a Nissan Cube or Kia Soul, with a grey-haired older man just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Keener is a white boy wearing black shorts and a long-sleeved shirt.

The tag of the vehicle is unknown at this time but authorities say the car may have white stripes on it.

If you see this vehicle or teen, call 911 immediately.