Keep your guests safe with delicious Thanksgiving mocktails

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thanksgiving is just days away, and your mind is likely set on the big feast.

However, experts say Thanksgiving is actually one of the biggest holidays for alcohol consumption.

To prevent your guests from getting a little too inebriated, you might consider making a mocktail for your dinner party.

Chamomile Cooler:

3 cups of ginger-pear juice

1 cup of fresh lemon juice

1 cup of chamomile syrup

8 oz of soda water.

To create ginger-pear juice, just cut 8 ripe pears into 1-inch pieces and add to blender with 1 1/2 cups of water. Add a 3-inch piece of peeled, fresh ginger and blend until smooth. Then strain.

To create chamomile syrup, combine 1/2 cup of syrup, 1/2 cup of water and 4 bags of chamomile tea in a small saucepan. Bring it to boil and cook until sugar has dissolved, stirring regularly.

Combine the juices and the syrup in a punch bowl and stir to incorporate. Fill a wine glass with ice and add 5 oz of the drink mix and top with soda water. Then garnish with a mint sprig.