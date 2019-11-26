KFOR features teen for the third time as she still searches for a place to call home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Anna is going to have her 16th birthday next month. She says she doesn't want much... except to find a loving family. She's been in DHS custody a long time, 10 years and is ready to find a family who will open their hearts and home to her.

We took this animal lover to Oliver and Friends Animal Sanctuary for a farm like experience.

"I heard you really like animals like a lot," Reporter Lacey Lett said to Anna.

"Yeah."

"Well I want you to meet Jennie. "

We went to Oliver and Friends Farm Sanctuary in Luther. There Anna got to meet cows, chickens and even a piglet.

These animals have been rescued from abuse, neglect or need extra care for their special needs.

“Alright Anna what's your favorite animal?” Lett asked.

"Horses,” Anna said.

Anna says she used to live on a farm and had two of her own horses that she named Blackjack and Peanut.

She'd love to live on a farm again with an adoptive family.

"Lots of animals,” Anna said.

Anna talked a lot about farm animals the first time we met her in 2016. At that time she was 12.

Then we met her again last July. She talked about one of her favorite subjects in school - art.

"Whatever I feel like. Sometimes I'll just like, paint something and I don't know what I'm painting," she said in 2018.

Anna went into DHS care 10 years ago and has had at least two failed adoptions. She's still hoping for a mom and dad in the country. She'd also like siblings.

"Older or younger. I don't really care,” Anna said.

This quiet reserved teen isn't asking for much. Listen to when I asked her what her three wishes in life would be.

"A loving family, a home to stay in and animals,” Anna said.

A teenager who's been waiting for a family a majority of her life just asking for love and a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online at https://surveys.okdhs.org/TakeSurvey.aspx?SurveyID=96L368I#.

