Local vendors come together for Holly Jolly Shops

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Local vendors hope to help you tackle your Christmas wish list with a fun event in time for the holidays.

Holly Jolly Shops will return to the Bricktown Ballpark on Dec. 7 and Dec. 8 with 40 local vendors showcasing unique gifts for Christmas.

“There will be everything from local t-shirt companies and boutiques to handmade goods. This is a really fun event where you can get some holiday shopping done for unique gifts,” said Tobi Coleman, with Revolve Productions.

Organizers say guests can shop, have fresh kettle corn, hot chocolate, and specialty adult drinks.

Visitors can also visit Elsa, the Grinch, Buddy the Elf, and Santa at the event.

“We have a few other surprises in store too,” said Justin Coleman, with Revolve Productions.

Holly Jolly Shops is also partnering with the Curbside Chronicle for ‘Wrap Up Homelessness.’

“We will be there with our annual holiday campaign where we partner with local Oklahoma artists to design beautiful, artistic, one-of-a-kind wrapping paper. We then sell these packages of wrapping paper to raise money for our program,” stated Ranya O’Connor, director of the Curbside Chronicle.