Man accused of setting 25-acre grass fire charged with misdemeanor

Posted 1:34 pm, November 26, 2019, by

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – A man accused of burning at least 25 acres in Guthrie has been charged with a misdemeanor.

Earlier this month, Guthrie firefighters responded to the 1300 block of Chestnut for a grass fire.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from a nearby property. Officials were able to put out the blaze, but not before it destroyed a vehicle, hay bales, a fence, and a water line.

Fortunately, authorities say homes and nearby livestock were spared.

Officials ultimately arrested Michael Hemby, Jr. for allegedly starting the fire in a barrel.

According to online court records, Hemby has been charged in Logan County District Court with one misdemeanor count of acts resulting in gross injury.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.