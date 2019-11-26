× Man accused of setting 25-acre grass fire charged with misdemeanor

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – A man accused of burning at least 25 acres in Guthrie has been charged with a misdemeanor.

Earlier this month, Guthrie firefighters responded to the 1300 block of Chestnut for a grass fire.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from a nearby property. Officials were able to put out the blaze, but not before it destroyed a vehicle, hay bales, a fence, and a water line.

Fortunately, authorities say homes and nearby livestock were spared.

Officials ultimately arrested Michael Hemby, Jr. for allegedly starting the fire in a barrel.

According to online court records, Hemby has been charged in Logan County District Court with one misdemeanor count of acts resulting in gross injury.