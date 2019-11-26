Mother of 5 killed in Broken Arrow head-on collision

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman who has five children died early Tuesday from injuries she suffered in a head-on collision.

Jennifer Holt died in a collision that occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. near 81st Street and Garnett in Broken Arrow.

Holt was on break from her overnight shift at a hospital when Hector Manuel Hernandez hit her car head-on.

Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of DUI, manslaughter and other traffic violations after he was treated at a hospital.

