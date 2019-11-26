× MWCPD identify bicyclists who allegedly damaged Veterans Memorial

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Midwest City Police Department says they have identified two bicyclists who allegedly damaged the walls of Midwest City High School’s Veterans Memorial.

According to police, the two were caught on camera using the memorial as a launchpad for stunts.

As a result, the paint on the concrete wall was stripped.

“The memorial was for 26 Midwest City High School students who gave their lives just so these vandals could ride their bicycles here,” Vietnam Memorial Project Chairman Bob Osmond said.

22 Vietnam War veterans, three people who were killed in the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building bombing, and one man who lost his life in Iraq are all honored at the memorial.

Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes says charges will be presented against the two men.